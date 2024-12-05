Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Debuts New Magic at Walt Disney World

Iconic imagery from “The Princess and the Frog” has been added towards the end of the Magic Kingdom attraction.
Walt Disney Imagineering has revealed that some new magic has been added to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney World version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opened at the Magic Kingdom this past June, yet Imagineers are still adding some new magic to the attraction.
  • On their official Instagram page, Imagineering revealed the addition of a new light effect towards the end of the attraction.
  • Just past the finale scene at Tiana’s Palace, above the cityscape of New Orleans, you’ll now find the stars symbolizing Ray and Evangeline.
  • Despite being a poignant moment in the movie, this effect has not been present during the first few months of the attraction’s operation, and was only just recently installed.
  • Get a better look at the installation of and the complete effect in the clips below.

  • And here’s a look at the scene without the stars from our initial ride-through back in June.

