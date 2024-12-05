Walt Disney World VoluntEARS Come Together to Sort Toys For Tots

For more than 75 years, The Walt Disney Company has supported the Marine Toys for Tots program in their parks and resorts to bring joy and toys to families who may need extra help during the holiday season.

Today, as part of our Season of Giving at Walt Disney World, hundreds of cast members volunteered to sort and count thousands of toys donated by cast and guests alike during the annual Disney Ultimate Toy Drive.

In collaboration with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program, these donations will benefit kids and families in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, and Polk counties.

The Disney VoluntEARS program is an important and enduring part of our company’s culture. Through this program, the company encourages passionate employees around the globe to donate their time and talents to their local communities. Employees and cast members worldwide have collectively contributed more than 13 million hours of service to their communities.

Of course, it wasn’t all hard work at today’s event – Santa Goofy made a special appearance for some fun photos with all the VoluntEARS.

For more information or how you can donate to your local community head to Toys For Tots and help provide for families in need this holiday season.