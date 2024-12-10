Bakso Eats a Meatball in Fifth Episode of “Tiger TV Tuesdays”

The Sumatran tiger cubs name was inspired by the Indonesian word for meatball.

A brand new episode of Disney Parks Blog’s Tiger TV Tuesdays has just dropped, inviting viewers to embark on baby tiger Bakso’s journey towards his Maharajah Jungle Trek debut.

Just when you thought Bakso the tiger couldn’t get any cuter, a fifth episode of Tiger TV Tuesdays has dropped highlighting the cub’s first taste of solid food.

His name is inspired by the Indonesian word for meatball, which happened to be his first solid meal.

Relaxing in their enclosure, the adorable Sumatran tigers are sure to be the main attraction at the Maharajah Jungle Trek.

Tigers are carnivores, making this milestone incredibly important for Bakso’s journey towards the “big cat habitat.”

Eating solid food allows Bakso’s keepers to begin weaning him from nursing.

Nutrition is a huge part of all animal diets, and Disney’s Animal Nutrition Center is dedicated to helping Bakso receive delicious, nutritious and ethically sourced meals for the cub.

In the next few weeks, the cub will continue to be introduced to solid food.

Sohni gave birth to Bakso back in October, marking the first Sumatran tiger cub birth at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in seven years.

Having the opportunity to check out Bakso’s journey is incredibly unique, especially with the endangered species’ population sitting at about 600 worldwide. This includes both in the wild and in managed care.

Over the next few months, make sure you keep up to date with the mother-son duo as Bakso continues to prepare for his journey into Disney’s incredible theme park.

