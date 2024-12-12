Photos: New Entrance Canopy Begins to Rise Outside Test Track at EPCOT

Construction on the latest iteration of Test Track has reached a new milestone, as the new entrance canopy has begun to be installed.
What’s Happening:
- Construction continues to chug along on the transformation of Test Track into its third iteration at EPCOT.
- Back in August, the canopy that has stood over the entrance to the attraction since before the original version of Test Track opened in 1999 was removed.
- Now, construction is well underway on the new canopy, which will prove to be far less visually intrusive compared to its predecessor.
- While signage still notes that this version of Test Track will be sponsored by Chevrolet, it will actually be sponsored by its parent company, General Motors.
- Signage for the exit gift shop, previously known as the Test Track SIMporium, remains up.
- The new Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.
- The queue will feature six distinct exhibits, and within each room celebrate the vehicles – and people behind the vehicles – that push the envelope and help get people to our next chapter in our motion journey.
- New show scenes will be added showcasing technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone. Enjoy a joy ride through scenes focusing on onboard technology, customization and personalization. Followed by a trip through a scenic outdoor route reminding us all of the joys of driving, taking in the world around us and spending quality time with friends and family.
- The reimagined Test Track will open in late summer 2025 at EPCOT.
