Photos: New Entrance Canopy Begins to Rise Outside Test Track at EPCOT

The third version of Test Track is set to open late Summer 2025 at EPCOT.
Construction on the latest iteration of Test Track has reached a new milestone, as the new entrance canopy has begun to be installed.

What’s Happening:

  • Construction continues to chug along on the transformation of Test Track into its third iteration at EPCOT.
  • Back in August, the canopy that has stood over the entrance to the attraction since before the original version of Test Track opened in 1999 was removed.
  • Now, construction is well underway on the new canopy, which will prove to be far less visually intrusive compared to its predecessor.

  • While signage still notes that this version of Test Track will be sponsored by Chevrolet, it will actually be sponsored by its parent company, General Motors.

  • Signage for the exit gift shop, previously known as the Test Track SIMporium, remains up.

  • The new Test Track will celebrate today’s innovation while highlighting the past, present, and future.
  • The queue will feature six distinct exhibits, and within each room celebrate the vehicles – and people behind the vehicles – that push the envelope and help get people to our next chapter in our motion journey.
  • New show scenes will be added showcasing technological advances and how our lifestyles and relationships to mobility connect everyone. Enjoy a joy ride through scenes focusing on onboard technology, customization and personalization. Followed by a trip through a scenic outdoor route reminding us all of the joys of driving, taking in the world around us and spending quality time with friends and family.
  • The reimagined Test Track will open in late summer 2025 at EPCOT.

