Disney Unveils the Merry Musical Guests of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The star-studded setlist of this holiday season’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade has been revealed on Disney Parks Blog.

This Christmas, cozy up in front of the TV with your family and friends and enjoy the fantastical festivities of Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. Revealed earlier today on Disney Parks Blog, we now have a list of the incredible holiday performances viewers will enjoy on December 25th. In the annual tradition, the celebration was filmed at several Disney destinations around the United States and the Caribbean, including Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii, and Disney Cruise Line’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. This year’s performers include new and returning voices to help usher in the Yuletide spirit. Let’s check out some of the incredible names headlining this year’s festivities.

1. Dancing with the Stars’ Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro – “Winter Wonderland”

2. Sir Elton John – “Tiny Dancer”

3. John Legend – “This Christmas”

4. Hollywood Records Recording Artist Andy Grammer and Junkanoo Celebration Performers – “Santa Claus is Coming To Town”

5. Carly Pearce – “Man with a Bag”

6. A Capella Group Pentatonix – “12 Days of Christmas”

7. Broadway Star and Voice of Princess Tiana Anika Noni Rose – “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

8. K-Pop Boy Band SEVENTEEN – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

9. Cast of Descendants: The Rise of Red – “Red Christmas” / “Jolly to the Core”

In addition to these incredible performances, you won’t want to miss the festive floats and sparkling decorations of Walt Disney World’s magical parade. Viewers will get a sneak peak at the upcoming 70th Celebration at Disneyland Resort and will also get to enjoy a family honored for the service work in their community with a trip to Disneyland Resort where they’ll experience a thrilling musical journey aboard Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will air December 25th on ABC at 10AM to 12PM EST, 9AM to 11AM CST, and 5AM to 7AM MST/PST. The special will also air on Disney+ as a part of “Spend Christmas Day with Disney+” at 11AM to 1PM EST. The special will also air on YouTube at the same time.

