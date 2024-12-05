Photos: Let’s-a Go Celebrate the Holidays at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World

For the first time, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood has hauled out the holly for the holiday season.

For those heading to Universal Hollywood this holiday season, Super Nintendo World has 1-UPed their Christmas spirit, decking the halls of the Mushroom Kingdom. As guests approach the warp pipe into the immersive land, they will be greeted with snowmen versions of Mario and Luigi, a Super Star Christmas tree, and the addition of a wreath and garland to the land’s entrance sign.

Once exciting Peach’s Castle, guests will see the facade adorned with themed garland and wreaths, which can also be found over at the character’s meet and greet location.

Towards the center of the land, another Power Up Christmas Tree has spawned in front of the Mario and Luigi meet and greet location as well as snowflake decorations covering a few warp pipes.

Over at the 1-UP Factory store, holiday decorations and merchandise have appeared, allowing guests a festive way to Christmas shop for their favorite Nintendo fan.

A visit to Universal Studios Hollywood is a great way to spend the holidays. In addition to the spirited Super Nintendo World decorations, guests will be able to immerse themselves in several holiday offerings including Grinchmas and special Wizarding World of Harry Potter experiences. You can read more about some of the delicious indulges and merchandise for the seasonal event here.

And don’t forget to start some family arguments with a competitive ride on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge this holiday season.

