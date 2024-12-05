Photos – Newly Installed Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Track Forever Changes the Skyline of Universal Studios Hollywood

New track has been installed all around the park’s iconic escalators as the coaster chugs along to its 2026 opening.

The landscape of Universal Studios Hollywood is changing forever as track installation for the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster kicks into overdrive.

We begin just outside the entrance to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where the large station for the attraction rises behind construction tarps.

This appears to be either the beginning or the end of the right, with track entering into the station.

Construction juts up right next to the entrance to Springfield.

Moving on to the escalator to the Lower Lot, track for the new coaster is instantly visible – going under and over the escalators, with a large section off to the left-hand side on the hillside.

About Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

The dynamic new thrill ride, themed to Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film saga, Fast & Furious , will elevate the guest experience with innovative and technological achievements never previously employed in a roller coaster.

, will elevate the guest experience with innovative and technological achievements never previously employed in a roller coaster. The state-of-the-art ride system is being uniquely designed to immerse guests within the high-speed Fast & Furious universe. Highlights will include groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as they rocket along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking, superior experience. These attributions will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds.

universe. Highlights will include groundbreaking 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as they rocket along an elaborate track meticulously constructed with sound reduction technology for a breathtaking, superior experience. These attributions will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood. Guests will queue up within a large, red brick, garage-style structure before settling into the ride vehicles, modeled after several authentic cars featured in the films, and catapulting along an aerial track that winds its way over parts of the theme park.

The Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster will benefit from Universal Destinations & Experiences’ decades-long expertise in revolutionizing the development of the contemporary roller coaster across its global theme parks.