Photos: Explore Universal Studios Hollywood’s New Epic Universe Pop-Up

"Discover Extraordinary Worlds" when the new theme park officially opens on May 22nd, 2025.

Next year, Universal Orlando Resort is opening the brand new Epic Universe theme park. Across the country at Universal Studios Hollywood, CityWalk is celebrating the celestial and monumental addition with a new pop-up store.

On the Southside of Universal Studios Hollywood’s CityWalk, step inside the new Universal Epic Universe pop-up store. Located right by Toothsome Chocolate Emporium, guests visiting the California theme park can share in the excitement of Universal Orlando’s newest upcoming adventures.

Stepping inside, guests will find that the park's steam-punk-esque constellation aesthetic has overtaken the store, which formerly housed a Halloween Horror Nights retail experience. Right at the entrance, guests are introduced to Epic Universe with a giant concept drawing featuring the park's 5 main lands as well as merchandise for the upcoming theme park.

The new store also invites guests into the park’s four portals with merchandise from each of the immersive-themed lands. This includes various apparel, accessories, wands, and souvenirs for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, and How to Train your Dragon: Isle of Berk.

Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic

How to Train your Dragon: Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

Super Nintendo World

Universal’s Epic Universe officially opens on May 22nd, 2025. We recommend connecting with Mouse Fan Travel as you plan your trip to Central Florida’s newest theme park.

