Photos: Touring the Recently Remodeled Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge at EPCOT

The reimagined DVC Lounge offers members entrance to an otherwise rarely seen area of EPCOT.

The Disney Vacation Club Lounge located on the second level of the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT recently received a slight remodel, transforming into Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge.

The main selling point of this lounge for many is the otherwise unobtainable views from within the iconic glass pyramids of Journey into Imagination. Only Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members and their guests can access this location.

The new name and remodel, which was completed at the end of October, was brought about thanks to a new sponsorship from PPG Paints.

Watch Our Tour of the Reimagined Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge:

Guests can enjoy some free Coca-Cola beverages, coffee, water and some snacks.

Meanwhile, youngsters can enjoy some cartoons from some kid-sized chairs.

The little ones can also play tic-tac-toe and other games on some small machines.

A model of Disneyland’s recently opened Villas at The Disneyland Hotel is on display here.

Work is underway on a new character experience, which is part of the new Membership Magic Beyond add-on option.

And finally, you’ll find a wonderful collection of sketches of Figment inspired by the original version of the attraction.

Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge is open daily to DVC members from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

