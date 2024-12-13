“Mufasa: The Lion King” Inspired Tree of Life Awakening Show to Debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A brand-new Tree of Life Awakening show inspired by Mufasa: The Lion King is set to debut today at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- Timed alongside today’s release of the film’s soundtrack, an all-new pre-show to the Tree of Life Awakenings is set to debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- For a limited time, the wonder of The Lion King and the story of Mufasa will be on display in a new light and projection show.
- Every evening, guests can immerse themselves in mystical animal images and a new musical score featuring the brand-new song, “Milele,” performed by Anika Noni Rose.
- The experience begins at dusk, and today is scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m.
- Guests can also still enjoy the holiday editions of the Tree of Life Awakening shows following the Mufasa pre-show.
About Mufasa: The Lion King
- The upcoming film will explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. In it, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala.
- Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.
- Mufasa: The Lion King stars Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
- The film was directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.
- Featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Encanto), Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters December 20th, 2024.
