“Mufasa: The Lion King” Releases Original Soundtrack Ahead of Theatrical Debut

Mufasa: The Lion King doesn’t hit theaters for another week, but you can already start listening to the original music.
What’s Happening:
- The original soundtrack for Mufasa: The Lion King is now available to stream on all major platforms.
- In the regular edition, the seven original songs from the upcoming film, written by Lin Manuel Miranda, are available.
- However, the deluxe edition includes the film’s score and instrumental versions of the soon to be beloved songs.
- Alongside the soundtrack release, two new special looks at the music from the film were also released.
- First is a “Backstage Music” video featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast introducing the brand-new song, “I Always Wanted a Brother.”
- A new featurette celebrates Lebo M, the singer, songwriter, and composer who has been involved with every major release in the franchise.
- Mufasa: The Lion King brings the story of Mufasa and Scar’s upbringing into the spotlight for the first time, thanks to director Barry Jenkins.
- Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on December 20th.
Mufasa: The Lion King Original Soundtrack Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
- 1. “Ngomso” Performed by Lebo M
- 2. “Milele” Performed by Anika Noni Rose and Keith David
- 3. “I Always Wanted A Brother” Performed by Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somulo, Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison, Jr.
- 4. “Bye Bye” Performed by Mads Mikkelsen, Joanna Jones and Folake Olowofoyeku
- 5. “We Go Together” Performed by Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Preston Nyman and Kagiso Lediga
- 6. “Tell Me It’s You” Performed by Aaron Pierre and Tiffany Boone
- 7. “Brother Betrayed” Performed by Kelvin Harrison Jr.
- 8. “Destiny Reigns”
- 9. “Kuqondile”
- 10. “Listen To My Voice” -Score
- 11. “Find The Way” – Score
- 12. “The Race” – Score
- 13. “Home” – Score
- 14. “Burden of Pride” – Score
- 15. “My Love” – Score
- 16. “Bathroom Break” – Score
- 17. “Run Mufasa!” – Score
- 18. “And So It’s Time” – Score
- 19. “All That Was Lost” – Score
- 20. “Jamaa” – Score
- 21. “Follow the Fireflies” – Score
- 22. “Smell a Duck” – Score
- 23. “Elephant Stampede” – Score
- 24. “Beneath The Scars” – Score
- 25. “The King Within” – Score
- 26. “We Made It” – Score
- 27. “Clash of Kings” – Score
- 28. “Blood for Blood” – Score
- 29. “The Earth Will Shake” – Score
- 30. “The King of Milele” – Score
- 31. “A Story of a Great King” – Score
- 32. “Ngomso” – Instrumental
- 33. “Milele” – Instrumental
- 34. “I Always Wanted A Brother” – Instrumental
- 35. “Bye Bye” – Instrumental
- 36. “We Go Together” – Instrumental
- 37. “Tell Me It’s You” – Instrumental
- 38. “Brother Betrayed” – Instrumental
What They’re Saying:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda: “It’s a harrowing journey that our characters go on. I think it’s my job to write ‘joy bombs’ in the middle of this movie—moments of pure joy and escape in that same way that when you first saw The Lion King and ‘Hakuna Matata’ came out of nowhere and delighted you.”
- Lebo M: “Doing Mufasa I’ve just been living in a world of new reality around the storyline and what it means to me. The most relevant significance to me is that of being a refugee and becoming a leader in a really transformed manner.”
- Composer Dave Metzger: “One of the joys of writing a score like this is that you get to write a theme for each individual character. I wrote a new theme for Rafiki, and a new character, Kiara, the granddaughter of Mufasa. I wrote another original theme for Taka, and then developed Taka’s theme in his transition to becoming Scar. To have this opportunity is a dream come true.”
More Lion King News:
- Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on “Mufasa: The Lion King”
- 7 New Posters Released for “Mufasa: The Lion King,” Including IMAX, Dolby, 4DX and Other Special Formats
- Disney Relaunches “Protect the Pride” Campaign Ahead of "Mufasa: The Lion King" Theatrical Release
- Celebrate "Mufasa: The Lion King" with New and Favorite "The Lion King" Merchandise