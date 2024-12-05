Disney Relaunches “Protect the Pride” Campaign Ahead of “Mufasa: The Lion King” Theatrical Release

Coinciding with the upcoming release of Mufasa: The Lion King, Disney has launched their global “Protect the Pride” conservation campaign to support the Wildlife Conservation Network’s (WCN) Lion Recovery Fund (LRF) and LRF’s partners working across Africa to double the number of lions in the wild by 2050.
What’s Happening:
- Since The Lion King first hit theater screens 30 years ago, Africa has sadly lost half of its lions. And of course, there’s no Lion King without lions – so fans are once again invited to support efforts to ensure a future for African wildlife and their habitats.
- Disney is relaunching their “Protect the Pride” campaign, which was first launched in 2019 alongside the release of The Lion King.
- The goal is to have LRF expand its reach and cumulatively fund more than 300 projects working across 25 countries in Africa. Today, at least 50% of the sites in which the LRF is investing are already showing stable or increasing populations of lions.
- Additionally, LRF support has helped sustain livelihoods and employ thousands of people across Africa, removed 83,000 snares that could harm wildlife, and brought together communities to co-develop solutions that benefit both people and wildlife.
- With the additional funding from this relaunched campaign, LRF will continue to invest in innovative and effective projects across Africa that can recover lions, restore their landscapes, support sustainable economic development, and achieve a future with thriving savannah landscapes where Africa’s people and its lions can coexist.
- The launch of this campaign comes as a new lion pride makes their debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Learn more about Disney’s commitment to “Protect the Pride” alongside the holiday theatrical release of Mufasa: The Lion King at Disney.com/MufasaProtectThePride.
- Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on Friday, December 20th.
What They’re Saying:
- Peter Lindsey, Director of WCN's Lion Recovery Fund: "The fight to recover Africa’s lions must begin with a holistic approach that protects not only the species, but also the landscapes they depend on and the people who share their environments. Truly protecting lions means addressing the full spectrum of threats they face, from habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict to the growing pressures of wildlife trade. Our sustained collaboration with Disney has helped the LRF make significant improvements in these areas. We look forward to continuing our work together."
