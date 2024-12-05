Disney Relaunches “Protect the Pride” Campaign Ahead of “Mufasa: The Lion King” Theatrical Release

Since The Lion King first hit theater screens 30 years ago, Africa has sadly lost half of its lions. And of course, there’s no Lion King without lions – so fans are once again invited to support efforts to ensure a future for African wildlife and their habitats.

Disney is relaunching their “Protect the Pride” campaign, which was first launched in 2019 alongside the release of The Lion King.

The goal is to have LRF expand its reach and cumulatively fund more than 300 projects working across 25 countries in Africa. Today, at least 50% of the sites in which the LRF is investing are already showing stable or increasing populations of lions.

Additionally, LRF support has helped sustain livelihoods and employ thousands of people across Africa, removed 83,000 snares that could harm wildlife, and brought together communities to co-develop solutions that benefit both people and wildlife.

With the additional funding from this relaunched campaign, LRF will continue to invest in innovative and effective projects across Africa that can recover lions, restore their landscapes, support sustainable economic development, and achieve a future with thriving savannah landscapes where Africa’s people and its lions can coexist.

The launch of this campaign comes as a new lion pride makes their debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom .

Learn more about Disney’s commitment to “Protect the Pride” alongside the holiday theatrical release of Mufasa: The Lion King at Disney.com/MufasaProtectThePride

Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters on Friday, December 20th.