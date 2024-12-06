There are many options through which you can view the Circle of Life.

Disney has released seven new posters for Mufasa: The Lion King, spotlighting the many different formats the film will be available in.

As the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account states, “So many ways to experience Mufasa: The Lion King,” and they aren’t kidding. Though one new poster is a unique Fandango one, the other six are all for different formats you can see the film in, including Dolby, 4DX, ScreenX, RealD 3D, IMAX and D-BOX.

About Mufasa: The Lion King:

The upcoming film will explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. In it, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala.

Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Mufasa: The Lion King stars Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The film was directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Encanto), Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters December 20th, 2024.

