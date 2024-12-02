Director Barry Jenkins and Songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda Discuss the Music of “Mufasa: The Lion King”

Mufasa: The Lion King director Barry Jenkins and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda sit down for a chat about the film’s music in a newly released featurette.
- In the featurette, the film’s director and songwriter discuss the daunting task of adding to the musical legacy of The Lion King.
- One of the ways they keep continuity between the original, live-action remake and the new prequel is through the voice of Lebo M. His voice opens both prior films with the “Circle of Life,” and it will also be the first voice you hear in Mufasa.
- Miranda notes that The Lion King is a genre of music all its own, rooted in African rhythms.
- He then goes on to talk about his inspiration for the songs, saying that most of the lyrics came straight to him from what he saw in the script.
- One song featured is “I Always Wanted a Brother,” which Mufasa sings to Scar – with the name for the song coming from that simple conceit.
- You can watch the short featurette for yourself below.
About Mufasa: The Lion King
- The upcoming film will explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. In it, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara (daughter of Simba and Nala).
- Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.
- Mufasa: The Lion King features an all-star voice cast, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
- The film was directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.
- Featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda of Moana and Encanto fame, Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters December 20th, 2024.