Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on “Mufasa: The Lion King”

With the release of Mufasa: The Lion King just around the corner, fans and critics are getting sneak peeks at the film. Early screenings have seemingly exceeded the expectations for viewers, indicating that fans are in for a treat.

One common theme that we are seeing is that the music and story are phenomenal, with numerous people saying that it honors the legacy of The Lion King. Of course, it should be noted that these initial reactions do tend to be a bit more enthusiastic than the overall reviews. Still, it seems that many critics were pleased with what director Barry Jenkins’ was able to accomplish.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying – starting with our reviewer’s take:

Be prepared! #MufasaTheLionKing occasionally suffers from a bout of prequelitis, but otherwise this movie functions as pleasantly diverting (though semi-tragic) family fare for the holiday season, with just enough drama, adventure and laughs to fill its slightly overlong runtime. pic.twitter.com/KFMxgC0fiy — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) December 10, 2024

I really loved #MufasaTheLionKing. Disney brings us a new and original tale of these beloved characters telling two parallel stories and correcting the aspects that didn't work in the 2019 remake. Lion King fans: there are many references to the original trilogy. The music: ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RUjRooxRLJ — Joaquín Teodoro (@elreportedehoy) December 10, 2024

#MufasaTheLionKing left me speechless. Its a story that deserves to be told that makes u question what is destiny. Expertly written & crafted, it adds to #TheLionKing franchise by adding more dimension to the characters we love & thought we knew. The visual effects are astounding pic.twitter.com/p6pwcfD7Wj — Dana Abercrombie (@sagesurge) December 10, 2024

Pleased to say #MufasaTheLionKing is really good! But what else would you expect from Barry Jenkins? A biblical exploration of destiny brilliantly disguised as an origin story for Mufasa and Scar. Entertaining, visually stunning, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music did not disappoint! pic.twitter.com/NrSCM4F5yu — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) December 10, 2024

#Mufasa is a fantastic prequel that outdoes the first photorealistic The Lion King movie by a mile with an original and engaging story, better facial animation, and fun songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It ties nicely to the previous film's story and you get to see how it all started. pic.twitter.com/JNxVdW6FPS — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) December 10, 2024

Lin Manuel Miranda is a force of nature. Amazing music doesn’t do justice to describe how pleasant the new melodies are. A perfect addition to the iconic Lion King saga, honoring the past while paving a bright new road for the future. #MUFASAthelionking pic.twitter.com/k2EJ9lpFBI — Atom (@theatomreview) December 10, 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King will hit theaters on December 20

Mufasa: The Lion King Synopsis:

Alone and without family, the orphaned cub Mufasa meets a kind-hearted lion named Taka, who is meant to inherit a royal legacy.

This chance meeting sparks an epic journey for an extraordinary group of misfits seeking their true destinies.

