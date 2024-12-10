Reaction Roundup: Fans Share First Thoughts on “Mufasa: The Lion King”

Will “Mufasa: The Lion King” honor the history of “The Lion King”?
by |
Tags: , , ,

With the release of Mufasa: The Lion King just around the corner, fans and critics are getting sneak peeks at the film. Early screenings have seemingly exceeded the expectations for viewers, indicating that fans are in for a treat.

One common theme that we are seeing is that the music and story are phenomenal, with numerous people saying that it honors the legacy of The Lion King. Of course, it should be noted that these initial reactions do tend to be a bit more enthusiastic than the overall reviews. Still, it seems that many critics were pleased with what director Barry Jenkins’ was able to accomplish.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying – starting with our reviewer’s take:

Mufasa: The Lion King will hit theaters on December 20

Mufasa: The Lion King Synopsis:

  • Alone and without family, the orphaned cub Mufasa meets a kind-hearted lion named Taka, who is meant to inherit a royal legacy.
  • This chance meeting sparks an epic journey for an extraordinary group of misfits seeking their true destinies.

More Mufasa: The Lion King News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy