Disney Store Heads to the Pride Lands with New Plush Inspired by “Mufasa: The Lion King”

Everyone is getting ready for the debut of Mufasa: The Lion King including Disney Store. Today, fans of The Lion King can bring home new merchandise inspired by Disney’s prequel film that tells the story of young Mufasa before he became Simba’s dad.

Disney Store has released the first assortment of merchandise themed to Mufasa: The Lion King and today’s drop featurs a pair of adorable plush lions.

and today’s drop featurs a pair of adorable plush lions. Young Mufasa and his friend Taka have been captures in a cute cuddly form that everyone will love! Fuzzy, fluffy, soft and sqeezable, these plush pals are a great addition to your growing Disney collection.

The Mufasa plush are available now at Disney Store

Mufasa Plush – Mufasa: The Lion King – Live Action – 12"

Taka Plush – Mufasa: The Lion King – 13"

