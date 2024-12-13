Stoney Clover Lane and Disney Parks Partner on New Collection of Apparel and Accessories

The new collection is inspired by the many lands of the parks (and the delicious treats among them).
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Stoney Clover Lane and Disney Parks are teaming up for a pastel collection that celebrates the worlds of fantasy.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney has collabed with the preppy brand before, but this marks their first park-specific collection.
  • The accessories and apparel range in price from $18 (like their patches to add a sense of whimsy to anything) to $208 (like their larger bags).

  • The collection, inspired by the classic treats and lands of the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, will be made available in the parks starting on December 14th and online on Monday December 16th.
  • The collection includes (the below links won’t be active until Monday):

  • Disneyland Marquee Pullover – $140

  • Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Patch – $18

  • Here for the Snacks Patch – $22

More Merchandise News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight