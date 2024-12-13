Stoney Clover Lane and Disney Parks Partner on New Collection of Apparel and Accessories

Stoney Clover Lane and Disney Parks are teaming up for a pastel collection that celebrates the worlds of fantasy.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has shared a look at the new collaboration between Stoney Clover Lane and Disney Parks.
- Disney has collabed with the preppy brand before, but this marks their first park-specific collection.
- The accessories and apparel range in price from $18 (like their patches to add a sense of whimsy to anything) to $208 (like their larger bags).
- The collection, inspired by the classic treats and lands of the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, will be made available in the parks starting on December 14th and online on Monday December 16th.
- The collection includes (the below links won’t be active until Monday):
- Disneyland Marquee Pullover – $140
- Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Patch – $18
- Here for the Snacks Patch – $22
