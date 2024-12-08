Six New Figures Revealed for the Next Wave of Hasbro Pulse’s Star Wars Retro Collection

Among the new figures are Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Dr. Evazan.

Hasbro Pulse has revealed new Star Wars Retro Collection figures that are currently in development.

What’s Happening:

On their Instagram page

Inspired by the classic Kenner style, this lineup is a must-have for fans of the original trilogy.

The six new figures coming soon are: Rebel Fleet Trooper Sandtrooper Walrus Man Luke Skywalker (Yavin) Han Solo (Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit) Dr. Evazan

More details on where and when you can add them to your collection will be shared in the future.

For future news and reveals from Hasbro and Star Wars, be sure to check right back here at LaughingPlace.com.

More Star Wars News: