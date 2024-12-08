Six New Figures Revealed for the Next Wave of Hasbro Pulse’s Star Wars Retro Collection

Hasbro Pulse has revealed new Star Wars Retro Collection figures that are currently in development.
- On their Instagram page, Hasbro Pulse revealed what's in the pipeline for the next wave of Star Wars Retro Collection figures.
- Inspired by the classic Kenner style, this lineup is a must-have for fans of the original trilogy.
- The six new figures coming soon are:
- Rebel Fleet Trooper
- Sandtrooper
- Walrus Man
- Luke Skywalker (Yavin)
- Han Solo (Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit)
- Dr. Evazan
- More details on where and when you can add them to your collection will be shared in the future.
