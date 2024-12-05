Twisted, Turned Around “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy” Now Available Outside of Disney+

The four-episode animated series is now available for many more Star Wars fans

Previously only available on Disney+, fans now have another way of experiencing LEGO Star Wars fun with the popular Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy four-episode animated series now available on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

What’s Happening:

Previously (and still) available on Disney+, fans can now experience the four-episode animated special, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, as it has arrived on Star Wars Kids YouTube

as it has arrived The twisted tale, which premiered exclusively on Disney+ earlier this year, reimagines the galaxy far, far away like you’ve never seen it before.

The new story features fun with Jedi Vader, Darth Jar Jar, and a version of Luke Skywalker who never left Tatooine starring alongside newcomer Sig Greebling in the mixed up, mashed up and completely turned around story.

The talented voice cast features Gaten Matarazzo (Sig Greebling), Tony Revolori (Dev Greebling), Bobby Moynihan (Jedi Bob), Marsai Martin (Yesi Scala), Michael Cusack (Servo), Ahmed Best (Darth Jar Jar), and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker).

You can find out what our very own Mike Celestino thought of the series when it originally debuted, in his review here

Also on Star Wars Kids YouTube, and for a limited time only, fans can Join Rey, Finn, Poe, and their friends on a journey back to Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyyk for a Wookiee-sized celebration of Life Day with The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special .

. Previously released on Disney+, the endearing special is available now watch on Star Wars Kids YouTube

You can find out what our very own Mike Celestino thought about the special back when it originally debuted on Disney+ back in 2020, in his review here