GAP Launches New Star Wars Apparel Collection Just In Time for Holiday Gifting from A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, Lucasfilm has partnered with the clothing retailer GAP to launch a new “elevated and edgy” Star Wars apparel collection featuring a number of favorite characters and iconic imagery from the beloved space-opera franchise.

GAP has launched a new Star Wars-branded “capsule collection” that the company describes as “an elevated and edgy expression of the iconic films with dark colors, unique washes and exciting graphic details.”

The collection became available online at the official GAP website

Notably, some of the imagery on this apparel was pulled from the 1990s VHS covers of the Star Wars trilogy, which at the time was marketed as the final release of the original versions of the films before the Special Editions hit theaters. Posters from other releases of the movies are also represented, plus individual character shots of fan-favorites like Chewbacca, Darth Maul, Jar Jar Binks, and the beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO.

GAP: “Available in kids and adult sizes, this line features several soft fleece sets including the Star Wars Vintage Soft Hoodies ($129.00) and Star Wars Vintage Soft Joggers ($89.00) perfect for family matching. Across several styles, the classic Gap logo is reimagined with fan favorite characters. Additionally, there are photorealistic graphic tops and accessories such as hats ($34.95) and socks ($17.95). Finally, for the Star Wars super fans, there is a sleek Star Wars Darth Vader Varsity Jacket ($178.00).”

