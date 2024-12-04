Heroes & Villains Set Off for Adventure with Exclusive Line of Star Wars Carry-on Luggage

Whether it's in real life or just through the storytelling, Star Wars fans love to travel. There’s a vast galaxy of stories to explore featuring the lives of Jedi, Sith, Wookiees, Droids, Bounty Hunters and a wealth of other characters. While it’s not possible to tour our own galaxy (yet), Heroes & Villains is bringing the world of Star Wars to your next earthly adventure with a new exclusive collection of luggage that’s out of this world!

What’s Happening:

Heroes & Villains

Designed for both fans and travelers, the new travel products present rich designs inspired by the integral elements of the expansive Star Wars universe, bringing the magic of the popular franchise to life with stunning visuals and practical functionality.

Limited Edition Blue Clone Trooper Carry-On Suitcase – Star Wars | Heroes & Villains

The travel collection features a variety of pieces, including: Carry-on suitcases Five-piece packing cube set Essential acrylic luggage tags

Each item showcases captivating graphics and intricate details that celebrate the diverse factions that make up the Star Wars universe.

Ahsoka Convertible Weekender Bag

Explore the Galaxy:

These items combine durability and style, making them ideal for interstellar adventures or just a weekend escape.

Beyond the carry-on items, fans can also explore a selection of other Star Wars travel merchandise including: Duffle bags Weekender bags Cosmetics bags

Travel in style and carry your fandom with you on every adventure! The Star Wars carry-ons and travel accessories are now available for purchase on the Heroes & Villains website

Star Wars Green Mandalorian Carry-On Suitcase | Official Apparel & Accessories | Heroes & Villains

Teal Jedi Carry-On Suitcase – Star Wars

Limited Edition Black Bad Batch Carry-On Suitcase

Star Wars Ahsoka Cosmetic & Toiletry Travel Bag | Official Apparel & Accessories | Heroes & Villains

Grogu Convertible Mini Backpack

