Video: Cast and Crew of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Hit the Red Carpet at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

On December 2nd, the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew held its official world premiere at Disneyland Park. In a new YouTube video, get a peek at the galactic festivities.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars’ official YouTube channel has shared a look at the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew world premiere red carpet event.

Taking place in Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Throughout the approximately two minute and thirty second clip, hear fromKyriana Kratter (KB), Robert Timothy Smith (Neel), Tunde Adebimpe (Wendle), executive producer Jon Favreau, production designer Doug Chiang, executive producer Dave Filoni, and more!

Skeleton Crew follows Wim, Neel, and their friends KB and Fern as a discovery on their home planet leads them to getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy. In their attempt to find their way home, the kids will encounter aliens, dangerous places, pirates, allies and enemies.

The Disney+ series was created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and stars:
Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood
Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim
Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern
Kyriana Kratter as KB
Robert Timothy Smith as Neel
Nick Frost as SM-33
Tunde Adebimpe as Wedle
Kerry Condon as Fara
Marti Matulis as Vane
Jaleel White as Gunter

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+

