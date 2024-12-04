It seems “Youngee Wim (Bunky Dunko)” is a bop no matter what galaxy you live in.

It’s time to rock out in a galaxy far, far away with a new lyric video revealing the full version of the Huttese version of “Major Tom” recorded for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

When the second trailer for the new Disney series Skeleton Crew was released, fans were surprised

was released, Now, the official Star Wars YouTube account has released a Lyric Video for their version of the song, officially titled “Youngee Wim (Bunky Dunko),” giving fans their first chance to hear the Star Wars take on the song in its entirety. And perhaps to learn a lot more Huttese than they have before!

The lyric video is accompanied by footage from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which just debuted its first two episodes this past Monday. The lyrics include both mentions of both the show’s central character, Wim, and the planet Wim and his friends come from, At Attin.

Subsequent episodes of Skeleton Crew will be released Tuesdays on Disney+

