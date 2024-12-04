Video: “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Directors The Daniels Go Behind the Scenes of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert directed the fourth episode of the new live-action Disney+ series.

In a new video released by Lucasfilm yesterday, the directing duo collectively known as The Daniels (who helmed 2022’s Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once for A24) go behind the scenes of what it was like to direct an episode of the new live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

What’s happening:

A new behind-the-scenes interview video featuring directing pair The Daniels (AKA Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) has been posted to Lucasfilm’s official Star Wars YouTube channel.

Besides helming Everything Everywhere All At Once (which won Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony), The Daniels have also made the film Swiss Army Man, episodes of the TV series Childrens Hospital , NTSF:SD:SUV , Legion , and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens , plus numerous music videos.

(which won Best Picture at the 2023 Academy Awards ceremony), The Daniels have also made the film Swiss Army Man, episodes of the TV series , , , and , plus numerous music videos. For Lucasfilm, The Daniels have directed the upcoming fourth episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which will be released on Tuesday, December 17th on Disney+.

Watch Skeleton Crew | The Daniels | Now Streaming on Disney+:

What they’re saying:

Lucasfilm: “The Daniels take us behind the scenes of Skeleton Crew and their experience working with the cast and crew. Stream the first two episodes of the series now on Disney+.”

“The Daniels take us behind the scenes of Skeleton Crew and their experience working with the cast and crew. Stream the first two episodes of the series now on Disney+.” Daniel Scheinert: “Before we ever shot, we went and had lunch with a bunch of the kids to try to get to know them. It took them like two minutes to start roasting us.”

“Before we ever shot, we went and had lunch with a bunch of the kids to try to get to know them. It took them like two minutes to start roasting us.” Daniel Kwan: “My favorite was [when] Robert [Timothy Smith] heard you laugh, and he said, ‘Why does your laugh sound like you’re dying inside?’ [laughs] He was not wrong.”

“My favorite was [when] Robert [Timothy Smith] heard you laugh, and he said, ‘Why does your laugh sound like you’re dying inside?’ [laughs] He was not wrong.” Kwan: “The best gift that [co-creator] Jon Watts and the rest of his team gave us as directors was the cast. They all offer something surprising in different ways. The kids gave every crew member a nickname based on their actual name. We’re The Daniels, but they’d call us the Doughnuts.”

“The best gift that [co-creator] Jon Watts and the rest of his team gave us as directors was the cast. They all offer something surprising in different ways. The kids gave every crew member a nickname based on their actual name. We’re The Daniels, but they’d call us the Doughnuts.” Scheinert: “It was like we were showing up in the middle of summer camp and they already had adventures and factions and backstories and inside jokes. It was fun to step into that world.”

New episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are released Tuesday evenings, exclusively via Disney+.