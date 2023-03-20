“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Filmmakers Daniels Working on “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” for Disney+

Daniels, the filmmaking duo behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, have been working on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew for Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Daniels – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – recently took home the Academy Award for best director for Everything Everywhere All at Once , which also earned awards for best actress (Michelle Yeoh), best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan), best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and best editing (Paul Rogers).

It’s unclear at this time how many episodes Daniels directed.

It's unclear at this time how many episodes Daniels directed.

Announced last May Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to take place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett .

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are also attached as Executive Producers of the new series.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to debut on Disney+ later this year.