Directors Announced for the Highly Anticipated Third Season of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian”

Alongside the debut of a new trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, the list of directors for the highly anticipated third season has been announced.

What's Happening:

Star Wars fans are marking their calendars for March 1st for Season 3 of The Mandalorian on Disney+

fans are marking their calendars for March 1st for Season 3 of on The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa ( Dope , The Wood , and The Mandalorian episodes “The Child,” “The Prisoner,” and “The Believer”), Rachel Morrison (cinematographer for Black Panther , Dope , and Fruitvale Station ), Lee Isaac Chung ( Minari ), Carl Weathers ( FBI , Law & Order , Chicago Med , and The Mandalorian episode “The Siege,” also plays Greef Karga on The Mandalorian ), Peter Ramsey ( Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Rise of the Guardians ) and Bryce Dallas Howard ( The Mandalorian episodes “Sanctuary” and “The Heiress,” The Book of Boba Fett episode “Return of the Mandalorian”).

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

If you missed the trailer you can see it below: