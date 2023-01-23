Filming Reportedly Wraps On “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”

Filming is now complete on the upcoming Disney+ series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, with a video shared by the show’s stunt coordinator, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Filming has reportedly wrapped on the upcoming series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, with the show’s stunt coordinator sharing a video on Instagram that celebrated the moment.

with the show’s stunt coordinator sharing a video on Instagram that celebrated the moment. The video, which has since been removed, featured the caption written by stunt coordinator George Cottle: “That’s a Wrap on Skeleton Crew!! Once again I was lucky enough to be surrounded by some of the most amazing stunt performers I have ever worked with!! I feel so lucky to work with you all! Thank you for all your hard work and dedication! So so excited for this one!”

One of the series’ stunt actors, Juliana Potter, also took to social media echoing the sentiment, adding “going to miss my Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

series is set to star Jude Law and will be directed by Jon Watts with writing done by Christopher Ford. is set to take place in the same timeline as Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are also attached as Executive Producers of the new series.

reports that director Watts said the new series is about “a group of kids who are about ten years old who get lost in the universe.” The director also noted that although the show will have four kids as its stars, “it’s not a kids show.” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to debut on Disney+ later this year.