Mooncat Nail Polish Brand Launches First-Ever Star Wars Collaboration As Part of Gift the Galaxy Holiday Campaign

The entire collection will be available in a limited-edition Darth Vader-inspired boxed set.
Today the nail polish brand Mooncat announced that it is launching its very first collaboration with Lucasfilm via a new Star Wars collection, which will become available this Friday, December 13th.

What’s happening:

  • Mooncat is launching a new Star Wars nail polish collection, which will be available individually or in a very nice Collector’s Boxed Set inspired by Darth Vader beginning this weekend.
  • The full collection includes seven nail lacquers, nail art stickers, and a special-edition Shapeshifter nail file.
  • This announcement comes as part of Lucasfilm’s 2024 Gift the Galaxy merchandising campaign for the holiday season.

What they’re saying:

  • Mooncat: “These colors are perfect for the holidays bringing just enough sparkle to anyone’s style – also great for last minute gifting, too!”

Let’s check out the individual colors, starting with Star Wars Mooncat Collection – Lord Vader ($16.00).

Next up, we’ve got Star Wars Mooncat Collection – A Galaxy Far, Far Away ($16.00)

And then there’s Star Wars Mooncat Collection – Death Star ($16.00)

Star Wars Mooncat Collection – Star Destroyer ($15.00)

Star Wars Mooncat Collection – Dawn of the Empire ($16.00)

Star Wars Mooncat Collection – Scum and Villainy ($16.00)

There’s also a Star Wars Mooncat Collection – Limited-Edition Nail File ($8.00) and Star Wars Mooncat Collection – Limited-Edition Nail Sticker Sheets ($10.00), or you can pick up the entire collection all at once with the Star Wars Mooncat Collection – Collector’s Boxed Set ($131.00).

For additional information and to purchase these items, be sure to visit the official Mooncat website beginning this Friday, December 13th.

