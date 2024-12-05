Jack is back y’all! RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is celebrating a season of merriment with a spooky twist as they launch new styles inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. With the winter season nearly here, the assortment includes a long sleeve Kunuflex button down as well as a comfy BorlandFlex flannel (one of our faves). Don’t worry, there’s a classic Kunu too!

Happy Holidays! What better way to celebrate the season than with a few scares thrown into the mix? We’re taking Nightmare type scary meets Christmas. That’s right, RSVLTS has just launched their Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Collection featuring three must-have styles for your wardrobe!

Described as a “frighteningly festive batch,” the apparel lineup is presents designs showcasing Jack Skellington, Lock, Shock, and Barel, and even Zero! Of course RSVLTS’ signature KUNUFLEX™ material is the star of the show with all designs available across classic (unisex) and a select designs being available in women's styles/sizing. Need more convincing? This drop also includes additional apparel such as a KUNUFLEX™ Long Sleeve Shirt and a flannel.

RSVLTS Kunuflex Button Downs

Kunuflex button down shirts retail for $70

"A Flurry of Frights" – classic women

“The Hinterlands” – classic

RSVLTS BorlandFlex Flannels

BorlandFlex button down shirts retail for $72

