Disney+ Login and Streaming Support Now Available at Select Walt Disney World Hotels

A simple way to login to Disney’s streaming service is now available in-room at select Walt Disney World hotels.
A new perk is rolling out for Walt Disney World hotel guests, with the ability to login directly to your Disney+ account being added to TVs at select resorts.

What’s Happening:

  • While staying at Disney’s Riviera Resort, we noticed a new option for Disney+ subscribers on the in-room TVs.
  • If you are a subscriber to Disney+, you can now log directly into your account through your in-room TV – allowing you to easily browse your favorite Disney content.
  • Simply follow the prompts detailed in the pictures below.

  • It should be noted that this is not a free perk, and that you will need to use your own login information.
  • You will be automatically logged out of your account when your stay concludes, or you can do so manually.
  • At this time, the perk is only available at select Walt Disney World hotels, such as Disney’s Riviera Resort.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning