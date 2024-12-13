Disney+ Login and Streaming Support Now Available at Select Walt Disney World Hotels

A simple way to login to Disney’s streaming service is now available in-room at select Walt Disney World hotels.

A new perk is rolling out for Walt Disney World hotel guests, with the ability to login directly to your Disney+ account being added to TVs at select resorts.

What’s Happening:

While staying at Disney’s Riviera Resort, we noticed a new option for Disney+ subscribers on the in-room TVs.

If you are a subscriber to Disney+, you can now log directly into your account through your in-room TV – allowing you to easily browse your favorite Disney content.

Simply follow the prompts detailed in the pictures below.

It should be noted that this is not a free perk, and that you will need to use your own login information.

You will be automatically logged out of your account when your stay concludes, or you can do so manually.

At this time, the perk is only available at select Walt Disney World hotels, such as Disney’s Riviera Resort.

