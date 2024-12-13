Disney+ Login and Streaming Support Now Available at Select Walt Disney World Hotels

A new perk is rolling out for Walt Disney World hotel guests, with the ability to login directly to your Disney+ account being added to TVs at select resorts.
What’s Happening:
- While staying at Disney’s Riviera Resort, we noticed a new option for Disney+ subscribers on the in-room TVs.
- If you are a subscriber to Disney+, you can now log directly into your account through your in-room TV – allowing you to easily browse your favorite Disney content.
- Simply follow the prompts detailed in the pictures below.
- It should be noted that this is not a free perk, and that you will need to use your own login information.
- You will be automatically logged out of your account when your stay concludes, or you can do so manually.
- At this time, the perk is only available at select Walt Disney World hotels, such as Disney’s Riviera Resort.
