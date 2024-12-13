Baby Elephant Corra Celebrates First Birthday at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Corra marks the second generation of elephants at the park.

The elephant dynasty at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has reached a special milestone with their latest member, baby Corra who just turned one year old!

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is marking a big milestone, with an “elephant-sized” birthday since their youngest African elephant, Corra, has turned one year old!

To celebrate her big day at the park, she received an early birthday surprise from her keepers that was packed with treats like sweet potato, bamboo, and peanut butter.

The special moment sparked her curious and playful nature, and her mom Nadirah joined in on the fun and enjoyed a treat or two!

This milestone highlights the growing bond she shares with her family herd, including her mother Nadirah, aunts Stella and Luna, and her grandmother Donna.

Over the past year, when she wasn’t exploring her habitat on Kilimanjaro Safaris

Her mother, Nadirah, was also born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom making Corra the first second-generation elephant in Animal Kingdom’s history.

Corra made her debut on the savanna of Kilimanjaro Safaris back in February, and can now be seen on the attraction alongside the rest of her herd.

