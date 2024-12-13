New Experience Guide Available to Pick Up at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Guests looking for a paper guide to their day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom are in luck!
While many theme parks across the globe seem to be shying away from paper maps and entertainment guides, Disney’s Animal Kingdom has just introduced a new Experience Guide that guests can pick up as they enter the park.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom guests can now pick up a free Experience Guide as they enter the park.
  • The Experience Guide tells guests everything they need to know about their wild day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, ranging from animal experiences to atmosphere entertainment and character greetings.
  • Highlighted at the top are some of the special holiday experiences at the park – including the Merry Menagerie and meet & greets with Santa Claus and Santa Goofy.

  • Helpfully, the guide lets you know how long Animal Kingdom’s popular stage shows are before you commit to a showing.

