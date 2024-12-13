Walt Disney World’s Kent Muscaro and Son Sgt. Muscaro Team Up for Marine Toys for Tots Program

You can donate to Toys for Tots on DisneyStore.com.

In celebration of the holiday season, Disney has, once again, teamed up with the Marine Toys For Tots program, uniting a father-son duo.

Each year, Disney partners with the Marine Toys for Tots Program to bring joy and toys to children in need.

For United States Marine Sergeant Muscaro and his Disney family, the annual toy drive has become a tradition.

Sgt. Muscaro shared “My dad has worked for Disney for as long as I can remember. We were a Disney family growing up. When I first started working on Toys for Tots and saw how involved Disney was, it just felt like this full-circle moment.”

The father-son duo are extraordinarily committed to bringing holiday cheer to Central Florida families.

Kent heartwarmingly stated “I’m very proud. When I see him taking on these responsibilities – not only with Toys for Tots, but also as a leader in the Marines – I’m just very proud.”

Growing up, Kent shared stories about his father’s career in the Marines, which inspired Sgt. Muscaro to enlist and take on his role with Toys for Tots.

The importance of family to the Muscaro’s created a passion for service within the community, hoping to bring the Yuletide spirit to those in need.

Sgt. Muscaro works as a warehouse manager with Toys for Tots, overseeing donations in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. His role also requires him to make sure all toys are properly organized and delivered prior to Christmas Day.

Many of this year’s donations came from Disney cast members through the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. As of now, over 20,000 toys have been donated by cast members and guests, with numbers still rising.

Kent highlighted his admiration for cast members, stating “The volume of toys that they give is unbelievable. Not only that, but there are Disney VoluntEARS who’ve been involved in Toys for Tots for years, and they come with a lot of experience and a big heart to give back to the community.”

For over three quarters of a century, Disney cast members have volunteered with Toys for Tots. This includes Walt Disney himself. In fact, Disney and his animators are responsible for the organization's iconic train logo seen throughout the United States.

Those looking to contribute to the amazing cause, DisneyStore.com

Disney thanks the United States Marine Corps for their service for our country and the Central Florida community.

