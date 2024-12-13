Photos: Letter Keychains Return to Walt Disney World

The collection returns with new design choices.
A new, revised collection of letter keychains are popping up across the Walt Disney World Resort.

Once available a few years ago, the new collection features updated designs and glitter.

The keychains are starting to pop-up across the resort, so keep your eye out for the fun, personalized souvenir.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
