Celebrate the Season of Giving with Disney Store’s Limited Edition “it’s a small world” Holiday 2024 Pin

Fans of the holiday favorite overlay, featuring “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls” alongside the attractions iconic anthem, can now pick up a new limited edition pin from Disney Store.
What’s Happening:
- The Holidays at Disneyland are fast approaching!
- In anticipation of the annual winter festivities, Disney Store has released a new ''it's a small world'' Holiday Pin.
- The limited edition collectible commemorates the attraction’s annual return.
- The design features the “it’s a small world” logo, clock tower, toy soldiers, and a wreath.
- The gold tone pin also showcases laser print detailing and glitter accents.
- Additionally, the pin comes packages on a 2024-dated Disney Pins Limited Edition card with the “it’s a small world” Holiday logo.
- With an edition size of only 2,500, you’ll wanna make sure you pick up this $19.99 pin while you can!
- The ''it's a small world'' Holiday Pin 2024 is available now at Disney Store.
- Check out our POV of last year’s “it’s a small world” Holiday.
