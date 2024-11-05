Celebrate the Season of Giving with Disney Store’s Limited Edition “it’s a small world” Holiday 2024 Pin

From November 15th through January 6th, “it’s a small world’ at Disneyland will be transformed for the holidays.

Fans of the holiday favorite overlay, featuring “Jingle Bells” and “Deck the Halls” alongside the attractions iconic anthem, can now pick up a new limited edition pin from Disney Store.

What’s Happening:

The Holidays at Disneyland

In anticipation of the annual winter festivities, Disney Store has released a new '' it's a small world

The limited edition collectible commemorates the attraction’s annual return.

The design features the “ it’s a small world

The gold tone pin also showcases laser print detailing and glitter accents.

Additionally, the pin comes packages on a 2024-dated Disney Pins Limited Edition card with the “it’s a small world” Holiday logo.

With an edition size of only 2,500, you’ll wanna make sure you pick up this $19.99 pin while you can!

The ''it's a small world'' Holiday Pin 2024 is available now at Disney Store

