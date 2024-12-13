The Gary Sinise Foundation Honors Families of Fallen U.S. Military Personnel at Annual Walt Disney World Snowball Express Retreat

The event aims to help bring joy to military families during the holidays.

Disney teamed up with the Gary Sinise Foundation this holiday season to bring magical and healing memories to families of fallen U.S. military heroes.

Taking place from December 7th through 10th, the organization's annual Snowball Express gathering brought more than 1,700 family members from over 90 cities around the United States, Europe, Guam and more.

The five day event invited families to connect, heal and honor the legacy of the sacrifices of their loved ones through the magic of Disney.

On the morning of December 10th, families participated in the Walk of Gratitude event. Taking place at daybreak, families walked down Main Street, U.S.A towards Cinderella Castle as Disney cast members cheered them on.

Nearly 1,000 Disney VoluntEARS lined the streets at 5AM to honor the memories of the fallen heroes.

Once reaching Cinderella Castle, families placed letters to their loved ones in a cauldron on the castle stage, which were then “sent up to heaven” in a special ceremony. Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise and Mickey Mouse joined the stage for the unforgettable experience.

During the ceremony, Gary Sinise shared “While our hearts are heavy at the circumstances that brought these families together, I am grateful we can wrap our arms around them, that we can honor them while remembering their loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of freedom. As we approach the holiday season, I am so glad that we are able to bring these deserving families together to create new and wonderful memories at The Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World.”

More than 17,000 kids of fallen military personnel have been invited to participate in the retreat since 2018. The event is one of the Gary Sinise Foundations four main pillars that support veterans, first responders, heroes, defenders, and their families.

The origins of the Snowball Express retreat and its connection to Disney can be traced back to 2003. When U.S. Army Private First-Class Jesse Givens was about to be deployed to Iraq, he wrote his wife a letter wishing for his family to visit the Disney Parks if he did not return.

In 2006, the wish was fulfilled when his family and other families of fallen soldiers visited Disneyland Resort

In 2007, Gary Sinise became involved when his band, the Lt. Dan Band, performed at the event.

Fast forward to 2017, the Gary Sinise Foundation officially took over the program, with the first Walt Disney World retreat taking place in 2018.

Cast Members throughout the Walt Disney World Resort look forward to this event every year. U.S. Army veteran Virginia Kiernan, who now serves as a Recreation Guest Experience Manager at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, volunteers for the retreat every year.

She shared “I love the Snowball Express. As a veteran myself and a member of a large military family, I enjoy supporting military-focused organizations, but the Snowball Express is my favorite. Gold Star families hold a special place in my heart, so I’m honored to join fellow Disney cast members as we give back to those who have sacrificed so much.”

The holidays are a tough time for many of these families. Walt Disney World and the Gary Sinise Foundation are dedicated to providing these families joy during what can be a very tough time of year.

Josh D’Amoro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, shared “Disney’s enduring respect for military service members and their families runs deep, beginning with our founders Walt and Roy Disney serving our country during the first world war… We thank the Gary Sinise Foundation for all the work they do to support military families who have given so much. We’re honored to help them make happy new memories during their visit to the Walt Disney World Resort.”

A second Snowball Express retreat will be hosted for families of fallen first responders on December 14th through 17th.

