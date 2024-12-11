Walt Disney World Honors Richard Bremer and Megan Twist with Disney Spirit Awards for Their Heartwarming Story of School Spirit

The Disney Spirit Award is given in honor of insipiration individuals in college football.

The annual Disney Spirit Award was given to two Georgia Bulldogs fans in a heartwarming and bittersweet story.

Since 1996, Walt Disney World has honored inspirational individuals in college football with the Disney Spirit Award. This year, 29 figures are being honored with the award, but one story in particular sits above the rest.

Originally a Florida Gators fan, Jacksonville native Richard Bremer was diagnosed with sarcoidosis, a degenerative lung disease. Sixteen years later, his condition had worsened, only allotting him 20% of his lung capacity. In need of a lung transplant, Bremer sat on a waitlist for four years.

In 2016, he received a life-saving call that a match was found for his transplant. The lung came from 23-year-old Megan Twist, a Georgia Bulldogs super fan whose life ended tragically in a car accident. The young woman had registered as an organ and tissue donor just months prior to the accident. After a 10 hour surgery and a weeks long medically induced coma, Bremer’s life was successfully saved.

Inspired by Twist’s generous and life-changing choice to be an organ donor, Bremer developed an intense love for the Georgia Bulldogs, carrying on her passion for the college football team. Grateful for her and his second chance at life, Bremer keeps a picture of Twist on his phone that appears six times a day when he’s reminded to take his medication.

Since Bremer’s surgery, he and Twist’s family have spent their time raising awareness surrounding the impact of organ donation. Bremer has also served as a spokesperson for LifeLink Foundation. The non-profit aims to help people through organ and tissue transplantation. Twist’s sister Carolyn Hosteltler has also dedicated herself to honoring her sister’s memory working as a hospital development specialist with LifeLink of Florida. The LifeLink Foundation division facilitates partnerships with the non-profit and hospitals.

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Richard Bremer and Megan Twist were honored with the Disney Spirit Award, recognizing their strength against incredible adversity. Bremer and Twist’s family were presented with the dual bronze trophies and were the first recipients with ties to the University of Georgia.

The heartwarming journey was recently featured on ESPN’s College GameDay, which raised awareness about organ donation to millions of viewers.

What They’re Saying:

Adam Ball, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Vice President: “Everyone at Walt Disney World was deeply moved by Richard and Megan’s incredible story. They are an inspiring example of the strength and compassion it takes to help others and it’s our honor to recognize both of them with this year’s Disney Spirit Award.”

Carolyn Hostetler, Megan Twist's Sister: "Megan was the biggest Georgia Bulldogs fan there was, so it's great to know that her name is always going to be associated with this award. She's my hero and I know she's Richard's hero as well."

Richard Bremer: "I celebrate (Twist's organ donation) every day when I wake up. Getting to breathe every day, having her as a part of my life. She's with me every day. Getting to bring her to Walt Disney World with me and receive the Spirit Award, I'm carrying her spirit with me."

