NFL Analyst Randy Moss Stepping Away from ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown”

The longtime ESPN analyst is stepping away due to personal health reasons.

ESPN NFL analyst Randy Moss will be stepping away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time for personal health reasons.

What’s Happening:

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss joined ESPN in July 2016 as an NFL analyst, appearing on Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown .

and . A first-ballot Hall of Famer inducted in 2018, Moss was one of the most transcendent wide receivers in NFL history.

After 8 years with ESPN, Moss will be stepping away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge.

for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. The analyst briefly addressed the matter during the December 1st show, which you can see a clip of below.

From Sunday NFL Countdown on December 1 pic.twitter.com/6mEj4nzaIQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 6, 2024

Moss has “ESPN’s full support” during the sabbatical and they “look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

What They’re Saying:

ESPN statement: “Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge. He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

More from ESPN: