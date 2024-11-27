Gain Unprecedented Access to the Rose Bowl and Parade with ESPN Experiences

ESPN Experiences’ “Beyond the Rose” event includes tickets to both events, a three-night hotel stay, and lots more.

Be a part of an iconic New Year’s tradition with ESPN Experiences’ “Beyond the Rose” event, granting unprecedented access to the Rose Bowl and Parade.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Experiences’ “Beyond the Rose” event will take place from December 30th, 2024 to January 2nd, 2025, and will include a ticket to the Rose Bowl game and the Rose Parade, as well as a three night hotel stay at The Westin, Pasadena.

Prior to the parade’s step-off, you’ll be able to see the final touches be put in place during an exclusive tour.

Also part of the event is a tour of ESPN’s LA Production Center, where 129,000 square feet across four floors set the stage for shows like NBA Today and SportsCenter .

and . Experience the Fiesta Bowl with a front-row immersive view at Cosm. Their revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues make every play feel within reach, creating a next-level watch party. Cap off the night with a fan-fueled New Year’s Eve celebration.

The behind-the-scenes journey continues as you step inside a game-day command center of an ESPN production truck to see how college football broadcasts come together.

An Official Game Day Tailgate will take place in OLE’s Rose Club, along with meet & greets with CFB talent and a Monday evening prime-time football viewing experience at Kings Row Pub – a sports themed gastropub in downtown Pasadena.

For more information and to reserve your spot in this ESPN Experiences offering, click here

