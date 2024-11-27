Gain Unprecedented Access to the Rose Bowl and Parade with ESPN Experiences

ESPN Experiences’ “Beyond the Rose” event includes tickets to both events, a three-night hotel stay, and lots more.
Be a part of an iconic New Year’s tradition with ESPN Experiences’ “Beyond the Rose” event, granting unprecedented access to the Rose Bowl and Parade.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN Experiences’ “Beyond the Rose” event will take place from December 30th, 2024 to January 2nd, 2025, and will include a ticket to the Rose Bowl game and the Rose Parade, as well as a three night hotel stay at The Westin, Pasadena.
  • Prior to the parade’s step-off, you’ll be able to see the final touches be put in place during an exclusive tour.
  • Also part of the event is a tour of ESPN’s LA Production Center, where 129,000 square feet across four floors set the stage for shows like NBA Today and SportsCenter.
  • Experience the Fiesta Bowl with a front-row immersive view at Cosm. Their revolutionary technology and state-of-the-art venues make every play feel within reach, creating a next-level watch party. Cap off the night with a fan-fueled New Year’s Eve celebration.
  • The behind-the-scenes journey continues as you step inside a game-day command center of an ESPN production truck to see how college football broadcasts come together.
  • An Official Game Day Tailgate will take place in OLE’s Rose Club, along with meet & greets with CFB talent and a Monday evening prime-time football viewing experience at Kings Row Pub – a sports themed gastropub in downtown Pasadena.
  • For more information and to reserve your spot in this ESPN Experiences offering, click here.

