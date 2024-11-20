ESPN’s Newest “30 for 30” Tackles the New York Jets

"The New York Sack Exchange" highlights the team's iconic defensive quartet during the 1980s.

The New York Jets are receiving the 30 for 30 treatment with an all new documentary from ESPN.

What’s Happening:

The newest 30 for 30 trailer has been released for the upcoming edition entitled The New York Sack Exchange .

trailer has been released for the upcoming edition entitled . Narrated by Method Man, the film tackles (pun not intended) the New York Jets’ iconic and record-setting defense line during the 1980s.

The defensive foursome made up of Marty Lyons, Abdul Salaam, Joe Klecko, and Mark Gastineau is on full display in the documentary, showing the highs and lows on the field and off as their connection ebbed and flowed during their highly publicized time on the field.

Co-directed by James Weiner and Ken Rodgers, The New York Sack Exchange debuts December 13th at 8pm on ESPN and ESPN+.

What They’re Saying:

Co-Director James Weiner: “‘The New York Sack Exchange’ is about the Jets’ famed defensive line of the early 1980s, but its lessons are timeless. Football is the ultimate team sport, where every unit must work in unison, but units are made up of individuals with different personalities—and what happens when they can’t figure out how to get along? As a lifelong Jets fan who grew up 20 minutes from Shea Stadium, these were my childhood heroes and my introduction to football. Even 40 years later, the glory days of the Sack Exchange era remain unsurpassed.”

