ESPN Partners with Theater Sports Network to Bring the College Football Playoffs to Theaters Around the Country

During the 23-24 season, over 400 screens around the country showcased CFP games.

ESPN has partnered up with Theater Sports Network once again to bring viewers the College Football Playoff action to the big screen

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that their extended theatrical distribution agreement with Theater Sports Network includes all 11 College Football Playoff (CFP) games, including: All CFP First Round games CFP Quarterfinals at Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Rose Bowl and Allstate Sugar Bowl CFP Semifinals at Capital One Orange Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic CFP National Championship

The cost to attend the theatrical screenings varies by theater. For more information on showtimes and pricing, visit theatersportsnetwork.com

Last year, 28 movie theater companies showed CFP games on over 400 screens across the country. These theaters included Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres, Emagine Entertainment, IPIC Theaters, EVO Entertainment, Celebration Cinema, Silverspot Cinema, Star Cinema Grills, Malco Theatres, UEC Theatres, Georgia Theatre Company, Ford Wyoming Drive In, MJR Theatres, NCG Cinema, Lucas Cinema, Cinergy, Coming Attractions Theatres, Marquee Cinemas, Maya Cinemas, Look Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas, Marcus Theatres, Alamo Drafthouse, B&B Theatres, EPIC Theatres, Michigan Theater, Far Away Entertainment, and The Grand Cinema.

Theater Sports Network has consistently expanded their relationships with different movie theaters to bring the action of college football to viewers around the country.

What They’re Saying:

Scott Daw, President and COO of Theater Sports Network: “Through our collaborative relationship with ESPN, college football fans can experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways. The immersive experience of viewing the game on the big screen allows fans to be a part of the action. This is something every fan needs to experience for themselves! Watching your favorite team on an enormous screen, in Dolby Atmos surround sound, with likeminded fans, all while enjoying expert ESPN analysis and replays, there is nothing quite like it. This initiative enables movie theaters to be a great place for college football fans to experience the game as never before.”

