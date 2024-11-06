ESPN to Honor Veterans and Active U.S. Armed Forces with Veterans Week Lineup Starting Nov. 7th

ESPN will once again honor Veterans and Active U.S. Armed Forces as part of the network’s Veterans Week initiative this year from November 7th through 11th.

Among the highlights is the SportsCenter Veterans Day Special Presented by USAA, airing on Friday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and airing again on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. on ABC

Veterans Day Special Presented by USAA, airing on Friday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and airing again on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. on Hosted by NFL national reporter Sal Paolantonio, the 30-minute program focuses on military-themed features from ESPN’s Veterans Week coverage.

The week will also include an E60 on NFL defensive back turned Army Ranger Pat Tillman with new reporting and interviews which shed light on the story of one of U.S. history’s most famous soldiers.

on NFL defensive back turned Army Ranger Pat Tillman with new reporting and interviews which shed light on the story of one of U.S. history’s most famous soldiers. Reported by Jeremy Schaap, Pat Tillman: Life. Death. Legacy debuts Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+.

debuts Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. on ESPN, streaming afterward on ESPN+. Additionally, First Take ’s special Salute to Service, presented by USAA, will return at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 and Nov. 11 and honor the U.S. Marine Corps.

’s special Salute to Service, presented by USAA, will return at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 and Nov. 11 and honor the U.S. Marine Corps. USAA also is continuing its longstanding presenting sponsorship of ESPN’s America’s Heroes activation. Many well-known athletes, coaches and celebrities will provide daily “shout-outs” sponsored by USAA to members of the military within ESPN programming.

The tributes will appear on SportsCenter, First Take and other ESPN platforms. Among the participants will be Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry, Dawn Staley, Aaron Judge, Arike Ogunbowale, Brock Purdy, Christian McCafffrey, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Jim Harbaugh, Jimmy Butler, Joe Burrow, and Kirby Smart.

Kevin Martinez, ESPN Vice President of Corporate Citizenship: “ESPN is honored to recognize the courage and dedication of our veterans, active military members and their families during our annual Veterans Week tribute through our multi-platform storytelling. We are committed to giving back to those who have given so much to us, including our own employees and fans who have served, through our community partnerships and grant donations to veteran organizations.”