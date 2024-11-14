ESPN on Disney+ to Launch on Wednesday, December 4th

ESPN is set to launch a new tile on Disney+ as it works towards the debut of its flagship standalone direct-to-consumer offering, coming next year.
- ESPN on Disney+ is set to launch on Wednesday, December 4th – bringing ESPN content to Disney+ for subscribers of the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ Bundle.
- Similarly to the Hulu on Disney+ experience, subscribers to all three streaming services will have full access to ESPN+ inside the Disney+ app.
- It should be noted that only select ESPN content will be available to Disney+ subscribers.
- ESPN’s brand-new streaming service, ESPN “flagship,” will launch in fall 2025 as an over-the-top version of the iconic channel as well as with all of the ESPN+ content.
- At that time, the ESPN flagship product will also be integrated into Disney+.
