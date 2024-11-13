“Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Agatha All Along” Debuting Tonight on YouTube

For the first time, “Marvel Studios’ Assembled” will premiere on YouTube, offering a behind the scenes look at the popular series.
Marvel fans will be able to go behind the scenes of the recently concluded Agatha All Along with the latest edition of Marvel Studios’ Assembled, arriving tonight.

What’s Happening:

  • The Marvel Studios X account revealed today that Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Agatha All Along would be making its debut today, November 13th, at 6:00 p.m. PT.

  • Interestingly, instead of premiering on Disney+ as all prior editions of Assembled have, The Making of Agatha All Along will stream for free on YouTube.
  • Join Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, and more as they invite viewers behind-the-scenes of this groundbreaking series.

