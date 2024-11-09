D23 Brazil Releases New Trailer for “Captain America: Brave New World”

The tense trailer puts Captain America back inside of a political thriller.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

D23 Brazil has released a new trailer and poster for the highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World.

What’s Happening:

  • As Sam Wilson prepares to don the shield as Captain America, a new trailer has been released ahead of Captain America: Brave New World’s February debut.
  • Debuting as part of D23 Brazil, the new trailer further showcases the film as a political thriller, echoing that of Captain America: Winter Soldier.

  • Also featured is Ross’s (Harrison Ford) transformation into the Red Hulk and a glimpse at a fight sequence taking place in the skies above the Earthed Celestial from Eternals.

  • Captain America: Brave New World premieres February 14th, 2025 only in theaters.

More Marvel News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight