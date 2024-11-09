D23 Brazil Releases New Trailer for “Captain America: Brave New World”

D23 Brazil has released a new trailer and poster for the highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World.
What’s Happening:
- As Sam Wilson prepares to don the shield as Captain America, a new trailer has been released ahead of Captain America: Brave New World’s February debut.
- Debuting as part of D23 Brazil, the new trailer further showcases the film as a political thriller, echoing that of Captain America: Winter Soldier.
- Also featured is Ross’s (Harrison Ford) transformation into the Red Hulk and a glimpse at a fight sequence taking place in the skies above the Earthed Celestial from Eternals.
- Captain America: Brave New World premieres February 14th, 2025 only in theaters.
