D23 Brazil Releases New Trailer for “Captain America: Brave New World”

The tense trailer puts Captain America back inside of a political thriller.

D23 Brazil has released a new trailer and poster for the highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World.

What’s Happening:

As Sam Wilson prepares to don the shield as Captain America, a new trailer has been released ahead of Captain America: Brave New World ’s February debut.

’s February debut. Debuting as part of D23 Brazil, the new trailer further showcases the film as a political thriller, echoing that of Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Also featured is Ross’s (Harrison Ford) transformation into the Red Hulk and a glimpse at a fight sequence taking place in the skies above the Earthed Celestial from Eternals.

Captain America: Brave New World premieres February 14th, 2025 only in theaters.

