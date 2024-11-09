Special Look at Marvel Studios’ “Thunderbolts*” Debuts at D23 Brazil

A new exclusive look at Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* has arrived online following its debut at D23 Brazil.
What’s Happening:
- An action packed exclusive look at Thunderbolts* was showcased at D23 Brazil today, offering up a new look into the ragbag team leading Marvel’s latest film.
- The special look highlights each member of the team, including Yelena (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Stebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and, who could forget Lewis Pullman’s Bob.
- Thunderbolts* follows an unlikely group of Marvel’s not-great-guys who must band together to stop an even greater evil.
- Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, brings together these super ruffians to create a team to take down some of the worst.
- Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* premieres in theaters on May 2nd, 2025.
- Click here to see the previously released trailer for the film, which debuted back in September.
