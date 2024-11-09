New Concept Art Reveals the New Worlds of Pandora for “Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Art illustrated by Steve Messing, Dylan Cole and Zachary Berger was showcased at D23 Brazil.

Get ready to enter an all new realm of Pandora, as new concept art from the third Avatar film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was just unveiled at D23 Brazil.

What’s Happening:

The title of the third Avatar film was revealed to be Avatar: Fire and Ash this past summer at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

film was revealed to be this past summer at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Avatar: Fire and Ash , which takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and the Sully family.

, which takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and the Sully family. A variety of new concept art illustrated by Steve Messing, Dylan Cole and Zachary Berger was showcased during D23 Brazil.

New creatures and apparatuses appear to be featured in these new pieces of art, like the giant creatures pulling these hot air balloon-type apparatuses in the art below.

Director James Cameron appeared via livestream during the panel to discuss the new film. He revealed that the Indigenous people of Brazil helped inspire the film.

James Cameron appeared at #D23Brasil via livestream to talk about “Avatar: Fire & Ash.” He said the Indigenous people of Brazil helped inspire this film. pic.twitter.com/RhnH3qFUdS — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 9, 2024

Directed by Cameron, the new film from 20th Century Studios and Lightstorm Entertainment also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Oona Chaplin, Jack Champion, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss and Bailey Bass.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters December 19th, 2025.

More from D23 Brazil:

Be sure to follow our D23 Brazil tag for all the announcements from the Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios showcase!