Learn to Fish the Mighty Marvel Way with Kids’ Fishing Equipment from Shakespeare, Including Rods and Tackle Box

Is there a child in your life who’s been wanting to learn how to fish, but needs a little encouragement from their favorite superheroes? Well the fishing gear company Shakespeare has some perfect Marvel-themed kids’ rods, reels, and one very cool Spider-Man tackle box that might just do the trick.
What’s happening:
- The fishing equipment company Shakespeare offers fun Marvel superhero-themed rod and reels, plus a “Play” Spider-Man tackle box for kids.
- Marvel characters include Spider-Man (in both beginner and advanced kits), Captain America, Black Panther, Ghost-Spider, and Miles Morales.
What they’re saying:
- Shakespeare: “Get out, and get fishing with Shakespeare. Check out the Shakespeare Marvel Collection today to unleash your inner hero and add more fun to your family fishing adventures. Fish with your favorite Marvel friends including the Avengers, Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, and more.”
- “Let your kids’ imaginations run wild with a large selection of their favorite characters to select from. Give yourself some peace of mind when you shop for age appropriate gear that is designed specifically for children. From rods to reels to fun combo collaborations, you're sure to find the products that will keep you and your children on the water longer and catching more fish.”
For additional information and to check out Shakespeare’s complete collection of Marvel kids’ fishing equipment, be sure to visit the company’s official website.
