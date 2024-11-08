“Kidpool & Spider-Boy” One-Shot Announced, Bringing the Character from “Deadpool & Wolverine” to Marvel Comics

Other versions of Kidpool have appeared in the comics previously.

Today Marvel announced a new one-shot comic book entitled Kidpool & Spider-Boy that will be hitting comic shops on Christmas day.

What’s happening:

A new one-shot comic book entitled Kidpool & Spider-Boy will be released this Christmas by Marvel Comics.

will be released this Christmas by Marvel Comics. While other versions of Kidpool have appeared in past comics, this will be the first Marvel Comics appearance for the variant featured in the smash-hit Marvel Studios movie Deadpool & Wolverine , which racked up an impressive box-office take at theaters this past summer.

, which racked up an impressive box-office take at theaters this past summer. The comic will be written by Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) and illustrated by Nathan Stockman (The Lovable Lockheed), Chris Campana (Spirits of Vengeance), and Jed Dougherty (Savage Hearts). Humberto Ramos (Spider-Boy) will provide the main cover, while artists Paco Medina (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Todd Nauck (X-Men ‘97) have illustrated fun variant covers for the release (see below).

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “It’s a historic first meeting as your new favorite foul-mouthed adolescent, KIDPOOL, teams up with another one of the biggest debut characters in recent memory, SPIDER-BOY! Will the Adolescent-Arachnid be able to keep the Murderous Middle-Grader from causing the return of the Comics Code? UNLIKELY! But Bailey is going to try! And could this all-new KIDPOOL be the very same one from the multiverse-shattering movie? Nothing is off limits when it comes to the Merc with a Mouth!”

Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1 will be released into comic shops on Wednesday, December 25th from Marvel Comics.

