“Kidpool & Spider-Boy” One-Shot Announced, Bringing the Character from “Deadpool & Wolverine” to Marvel Comics

Today Marvel announced a new one-shot comic book entitled Kidpool & Spider-Boy that will be hitting comic shops on Christmas day.
What’s happening:
- A new one-shot comic book entitled Kidpool & Spider-Boy will be released this Christmas by Marvel Comics.
- While other versions of Kidpool have appeared in past comics, this will be the first Marvel Comics appearance for the variant featured in the smash-hit Marvel Studios movie Deadpool & Wolverine, which racked up an impressive box-office take at theaters this past summer.
- The comic will be written by Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) and illustrated by Nathan Stockman (The Lovable Lockheed), Chris Campana (Spirits of Vengeance), and Jed Dougherty (Savage Hearts). Humberto Ramos (Spider-Boy) will provide the main cover, while artists Paco Medina (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and Todd Nauck (X-Men ‘97) have illustrated fun variant covers for the release (see below).
What they’re saying:
- Marvel Comics: “It’s a historic first meeting as your new favorite foul-mouthed adolescent, KIDPOOL, teams up with another one of the biggest debut characters in recent memory, SPIDER-BOY! Will the Adolescent-Arachnid be able to keep the Murderous Middle-Grader from causing the return of the Comics Code? UNLIKELY! But Bailey is going to try! And could this all-new KIDPOOL be the very same one from the multiverse-shattering movie? Nothing is off limits when it comes to the Merc with a Mouth!”
Kidpool & Spider-Boy #1 will be released into comic shops on Wednesday, December 25th from Marvel Comics.
