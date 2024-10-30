Agatha and Rio Have a Tense Conversation in New Clip from “Agatha All Along” Finale

Get ready for the two-part finale of “Agatha All Along” with a short new clip.

The final two episodes of Agatha All Along arrive on Disney+ tonight, and to get fans excited, Marvel has released a short clip featuring Agatha and Rio.

What’s Happening:

Following the revelations regarding Aubrey Plaza’s Rio, she and Agatha (Kathyrn Hahn) have a tense conversation in a new clip shared from the final two episodes of Agatha All Along .

After revelations were revealed about Teen really being Billy Maximoff (Wanda’s son), we finally learned at the end of In the comics, there is in fact an embodiment of Death, sometimes referred to as Lady Death. The most notable story arc for the character is actually “Infinity War,” in which Thanos wipes out half of all life in the universe in an effort to make Lady Death love him.

Watch the newly released clip below to get you in the mood for the finale of Agatha All Along.

The final two episodes of Agatha All Along arrive Wednesday, October 30th at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET, only on Disney+.

